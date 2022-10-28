The Fall of Rock and Roll

Not Available

Omnibus film, consisting of three independent parts: in the first story, Koma, a failed rocker, wants to prove to his producer father that newly composed music could be better than his. He becomes a mysterious masked folk singer-known as Ninja. In the second, Dracula is killed... again. This time he does not dies oby way of a wooden stake, a silver bullet, or a cross. A blonde woman manages to deprive him of eternal life without the help of sunrise. The last story is about Eve and Djuro. She is creator, he is a musician. They live in a harmonious relationship, but a love letter brings division among them.