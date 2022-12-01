The False Step

During a walk along the cliffs not far from Marseille, Elisa Langerot sees her husband slip and fall to his death. Inexplicably, Elisa flees the scene of the accident, stops a passing driver and tells him a made-up story about a stolen car, concealing her husband's death. Feeling sorry for the girl, the driver, Philippe Morçot, gives her a lift and later lets her stay at his house. The good deed, however, doesn't go unpunished, and soon Philippe is drawn into Elisa's twilight world of fantasies, lies and paranoia.
View Full Cast >