Not Available

The Familiar is a terrifying story of spiritual manipulation in the life of a lonely gunsmith named Sam. Through his estranged sister-in-law, Laura, who he has not seen since before the death of his wife five years earlier, Sam comes face to face with a very wicked spirit named Rallo. Sam's attraction to Laura blinds him to the fact that Rallo is taking possession of Laura and is intent on destroying them both. Sam must work through his bitterness and choose what he really believes as he battles for his soul and Laura's life