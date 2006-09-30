2006

The Family Friend

  • Drama

Geremia, an aging tailor/money lender, is a repulsive, mean, stingy man who lives alone in his shabby house with his scornful, bedridden mother. He has a morbid, obsessive relationship with money and he uses it to insinuate himself into other people's affairs, pretending to be the "family friend". One day he is asked by a man to lend him money for the wedding of Rosalba, his daughter. Geremia falls in love at first sight with the bewitching creature and and soon indulges in a "beauty and the beast" relationship...

Cast

Fabrizio BentivoglioGino
Gabrielle ScollayRosalba
Laura ChiattiRosalba
Gigi AngelilloSaverio, il padre di Rosalba
Clara BindiLa madre di Geremia
Barbara ValmorinLa nonna del bingo

