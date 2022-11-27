The Family Strikes Back

Not Available

A crazy scientist (played by Qiao Hong) was mentally ill due to his son’s death. He ordered his assistant to kidnap people around and take them to the private container ship Longbao for live experiments. Uncle Chang Fa ( Cao Dahua ), the inspector of the police station, sent a number of people to board the ship to collect evidence, and all ended in failure. Shi Zhenmi ( Shi Tianshi Dean Shek), who plays juggling in a nightclub , studied martial arts from an early age, and entered the special brigade as an adult, but left the police because he was accused of abuse. Now he is raising three children alone, and life is happy. One night, he and his friend Tiger (Lin Zhen Kang Gary Young Lim) witnessed and intervened in the kidnapping incident. This caused trouble to himself, and Tiger and his whole family.