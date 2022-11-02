The Family That Eats Soil

Not Available

Renegade filmmaker Khavn turns traditional Filipino values on their head in this surreal and taboo-shattering allegory about a family that dines exclusively on soil. Her birthday fast approaching, the baby wishes that for once her family could have a normal meal as her big sister has group sex on camera while pining for their wholesome next-door neighbor. Meanwhile, their gangster big brother commits a heinous act of murder before seeing his best friend killed and being pursued by the police; dad injects hospital children with experimental chemicals; mom peddles drugs and hookers on a seedy cable television show; and grandpa is a zombie. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi