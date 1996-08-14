1996

The Fan

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 14th, 1996

Studio

TriStar Pictures

When the San Francisco Giants pay centerfielder Bobby Rayburn $40 million to lead their team to the World Series, no one is happier or more supportive than #1 fan Gil Renard. So when Rayburn becomes mired in the worst slump of his career, the obsessed Renard decides to stop at nothing to help his idol regain his former glory... not even murder.

Cast

Robert De NiroGil Renard
Wesley SnipesBobby Rayburn
Ellen BarkinJewel Stern
John LeguizamoManny
Benicio del ToroJuan Primo
Patti D'ArbanvilleEllen Renard

