When the San Francisco Giants pay centerfielder Bobby Rayburn $40 million to lead their team to the World Series, no one is happier or more supportive than #1 fan Gil Renard. So when Rayburn becomes mired in the worst slump of his career, the obsessed Renard decides to stop at nothing to help his idol regain his former glory... not even murder.
|Robert De Niro
|Gil Renard
|Wesley Snipes
|Bobby Rayburn
|Ellen Barkin
|Jewel Stern
|John Leguizamo
|Manny
|Benicio del Toro
|Juan Primo
|Patti D'Arbanville
|Ellen Renard
