The Fan Connection

The Rust Belt city of Buffalo, NY yearns to reclaim its lost pride despite a growing sense of futility and cynicism after decades of decline. When a new owner buys their professional hockey team and promises a championship, Buffalonians see a path to their city's relevance. Throughout this season of unprecedented hopes, we meet a nonagenarian rehabbing from a serious fall, a young man with cerebral palsy determined to learn to drive after doubting himself for years, and a teenager struggling to find her identity while coping with the death of her father.