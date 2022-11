Not Available

Blinded soon after birth, Fanny Crosby adapted to her disability and went on to pen more than 10,000 hymns, more than any other person in history. This biography follows Crosby's life from her extraordinary childhood and her ability to memorize complete books of the Bible to her formal schooling and speech to the U.S. Congress, her role as a wife and mother, her selfless work as a nurse during the cholera epidemic and her prolific hymn writing.