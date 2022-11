Not Available

You might have already heard the classic Hans Christian Andersen story about the ugly duckling that turns into a beautiful swan. But you've never heard it quite like this kid-friendly reinvention that puts a new spin on a beloved fairy tale. This time around, the so-called "duckling" has a silly pig of a friend to pal around with. Viewers will also learn the surprising truth about why a baby swan was mistaken for a duck in the first place.