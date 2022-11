Not Available

Christopher Connelly stars as stuntman Hill Singleton in this daring, high seas, rescue adventure. When film star Rebecca Way is kidnapped from her own set, Hill must come up with a plan. Because she is stashed away in international waters the F.B.I's hands are tied, so Hill must take matters into his own hands. He has just 72 hours to round up an all star rescue team, including Morgan Brittany and Christopher Lloyd, and pull off this daring rescue!