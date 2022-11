Not Available

Producer-director Irwin Allen is best known for sparking the disaster film craze of the 1970s. But as creator of a string of 1960s TV shows -- including "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," "Lost in Space," "The Time Tunnel" and "Land of the Giants" -- Allen endeared himself to a generation of sci-fi fans. Narrated by "Lost in Space" cast members Bill Mumy and June Lockhart, this documentary provides the back story to Allen's most popular shows.