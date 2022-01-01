The Fantômas Melvins Big Band: Live from London 2006

Not Available

Recorded on May 1, 2006 at Kentish Town Forum, Live from London 2006 features the amassed crew of Mike Patton, Buzz Osborne, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn, Dale Crover and Sir David Scott Stone. Filmed by Douglas Pledger, Matthew Rozeik and Alex Gunnis the music is culled from the sole Fantômas / Melvins Big Band release (Millennium Monsterwork) as well as music from both the Melvins and Fantômas catalogues. Bonus feature is an audio commentary with Danny DeVito, Ipecac co-owner Greg Werckman, booking agent Robby Fraser, Melvins' Dale Crover and Buzz Osborne.