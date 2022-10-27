1955

The Far Country

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 11th, 1955

Studio

Universal Pictures

In 1896, Jeff Webster sees the start of the Klondike gold rush as a golden opportunity to make a fortune in beef...and woe betide anyone standing in his way! He drives a cattle herd from Wyoming to Seattle, by ship to Skagway, and (after a delay caused by larcenous town boss Gannon) through the mountains to Dawson. There, he and his partner Ben Tatum get into the gold business themselves. Two lovely women fall for misanthropic Jeff, but he believes in every-man-for-himself, turning his back on growing lawlessness...until it finally strikes home.

Cast

James StewartJeff Webster
Ruth RomanRonda Castle
Corinne CalvetRenee Vallon
Walter BrennanBen Tatum
John McIntireJudge Gannon
Jay C. FlippenMarshall Rube Morris

