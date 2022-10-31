Not Available

Jericho. In the 1880's. Three women of the wild West, widows of an outlawed gang of brothers recently hanged, find themselves running for their lives from a corrupt posse of vigilantes, mystical Indians and a hornet's nest of villains - all are convinced that our mismatched widows hold the key to the whereabouts of their husbands' missing bank loot and a mysterious treasure. Along the way, the women must find the courage to trust, care and kill for one another, blazing the trail to their destiny. A destiny buried on The Far Side of Jericho.