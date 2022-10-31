Not Available

The Far Side of Jericho

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jericho. In the 1880's. Three women of the wild West, widows of an outlawed gang of brothers recently hanged, find themselves running for their lives from a corrupt posse of vigilantes, mystical Indians and a hornet's nest of villains - all are convinced that our mismatched widows hold the key to the whereabouts of their husbands' missing bank loot and a mysterious treasure. Along the way, the women must find the courage to trust, care and kill for one another, blazing the trail to their destiny. A destiny buried on The Far Side of Jericho.

Cast

