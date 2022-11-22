The Farmer and I

Not Available

THE FARMER is the story of one man's resistance against the seemingly unstoppable megatrends of our time, spearheaded by a Bhutanese farmers' leader, Sangay, and told from the perspective of a German film director, Irja. Together they shoot a fictional TV series for the only Bhutanese broadcaster to contrast the rapid rural exodus currently taking place in Bhutan with the vision of a new, forward-looking generation of farmers. While the fictional scenes tell the story of a young woman from the city being confronted with the challenges of farm life, the documentary scenes show two people's struggle to realize their dream of changing things for the better. Both journeys lead into a new world full of huge obstacles, unexpected precipices and hidden treasures.