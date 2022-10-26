The Farmer's Wife

Tibby, the wife of Samuel Sweetland (Jameson Thomas) dies, and shortly afterwards his daughter marries and leaves home, leaving him on his own with his two servants. His wife had told him that he should remarry after her death, so he pursues some local spinsters who were at his daughter's wedding after he and his housekeeper Minta (Lillian Hall-Davis) make out a list of possibles.
|Lillian Hall-Davis
|Araminta 'Minta' Dench (as Lilian Hall-Davis)
|Gordon Harker
|Churdles Ash 'Ash'
|Gibb McLaughlin
|Henry Coaker
|Maud Gill
|Thirza Tapper
|Louie Pounds
|Widow Windeatt
|Olga Slade
|The Postmistress Mary Hearn
