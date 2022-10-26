1930

The Farmer's Wife

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

January 3rd, 1930

Studio

British International Pictures

Tibby, the wife of Samuel Sweetland (Jameson Thomas) dies, and shortly afterwards his daughter marries and leaves home, leaving him on his own with his two servants. His wife had told him that he should remarry after her death, so he pursues some local spinsters who were at his daughter's wedding after he and his housekeeper Minta (Lillian Hall-Davis) make out a list of possibles.

Cast

Lillian Hall-DavisAraminta 'Minta' Dench (as Lilian Hall-Davis)
Gordon HarkerChurdles Ash 'Ash'
Gibb McLaughlinHenry Coaker
Maud GillThirza Tapper
Louie PoundsWidow Windeatt
Olga SladeThe Postmistress Mary Hearn

