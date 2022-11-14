Not Available

The Farrier

  • Documentary

In this film, Georges Rouquier describes the activity of the farrier in the multiplicity of its aspects. But the filmmaker does not limit his remarks to a pure technical description, he does not forget the man nor his family and village environment, nor the history where his life was written at a given moment. The director films Marcel Laforge, a blacksmith living in a small village in the Charentes, Garrat. Shot in one week, the film is a reconstruction; everything has been staged from fragments of multiple realities. This short film is articulated around three themes, sometimes confronted, but often confused: the man, the history and the trade.

