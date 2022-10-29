Not Available

The Fascist

  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

1944. Primo Arcovazzi a fanatic member of Brigate Nere (fascist organization) is in charge to bring an opponent to the regime, Prof. George Wilson, from Abruzzo to Roma. He accepted the mandate because of his wish to be upgraded to "Federale". They travel by a sidecar trough the disastrous Italy, near to the final collapse, under bombings and in agony. Nevertheless the bad situation, they manage to build up a kind of friendship. Primo, even if the signals of final destruction are near, doesn't lose his trust in the regime. The end is near.

Cast

Ugo TognazziPrimo
Georges WilsonProfessor Bonafè
Gianni AgusChef der Faschisten
Stefania SandrelliLisa
Luciano SalceDeutscher Offizier
Jimmy il Fenomeno

View Full Cast >

Images