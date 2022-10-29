Not Available

Road racing driver Juha Kallio sits on a leather couch with a beer in his hand, watching a DVD of one of the fiercest motorcycle races in the world. ‘Could you do that?’ asks his friend sitting beside him. ‘Yeah, I could,’ answers Juha calmly, even though the Isle of Man TT Race circuit is challenging for any driver. The dangerous route has over 200 turns that need to be memorized beforehand. Participation doesn’t hang on ability alone. It takes not only skills but also luck to get a spot on a team, not to mention cash to cover the expenses. The few tenners worth of gas vouchers won on Finnish circuits barely cover the ride back home to Imatra. Maybe the local chicken farmer would sponsor a familiar face? The road to the legendary race is bumpy. The Fast of the Forest is a film about the daredevil world of road racing. It is also a story about perseverance. Quitting is not an option, even if the dream starts crumbling only moments before it is to become a reality.