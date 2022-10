Not Available

Easter is fast approaching, and in this animated primetime special, Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids find their efforts to do something nice for Mudfoot thwarted by a practical joke gone horribly awry. The gang is cleaning Mudfoot's place and paying his bills when Rudy plays a prank that quickly backfires. In the aftermath of the botched practical joke, the Cosby kids learn an important life lesson that's sure to stick. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi