The Fat Spy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Phillip Productions

A mostly-deserted island, which is believed to be the home to the fountain of youth, is off the coast of Florida. The island gets some visitors in the form of a teenage boy band, "the Wild Ones", and their gang of swimsuit-clad young people, who head there in a crowded powerboat ostensibly for a scavenger hunt. However, they spend about half their screen time crooning to each other, or dancing on the beach. The island's owner, Wellington recruits his blonde daughter, Junior , to remove the teenagers from the island. Junior is eager to see her love interest, rotund toupee-wearing botanist Irving . However, Irving is more interested in flowers and his bicycle than in the amorous Junior. Wellington asks Irving to spy on the teenagers, which he does by donning a sweatshirt that reads "Fink University", and "getting their trust" by joining them in dancing the Turtle.

Cast

Jayne MansfieldJunior Wellington
Phyllis DillerCamille Salamander
Brian DonlevyGeorge Wellington
Harriet NelsonPunjab, The Sikh
Jordan ChristopherFrankie

