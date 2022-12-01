The Fate of Swordsman

Not Available

A straightforward mission turns into much more for an expert martial artist. During the tumultuous time of the Shenlong Era of the Tang Dynasty, martial artist Xie Yun Liu is commanded by his master to escort Prince Li Chong Mao to the capital city of Chang’an. As Yun Liu and Chong Mao are traveling through the Fenghua Valley, they witness Crown Prince Li Chong Jun and Princess Li Hua Wan being attacked,and Yun Liu ends up reluctantly coming to the rescue. Hailed as their savior, Yun Liu is invited back to the imperial Li family’s mansion for a celebration, only to find himself in the thick of other assassination attempts by the warring Wu family. When Yun Liu is challenged to a deadly battle by Lu Wei Lou, the head of the Ming Sect, can he survive the predicament with his life?