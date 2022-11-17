The Father Figure

Not Available

Convinced that his stepdaughter, Marley, is as sexually driven as he imagines, Steven sets out to seduce her one summer morning. After having a one night stand with her stepfather, Alec, Karla does her best to resist the temptation of a second time. When a series of spankings doesn't yield better behavior from his stepdaughter, Kasey, Mark begins wondering if she actually enjoys it. Megan catches her doting stepfather, Tommy, off guard when she offers him a very provocative birthday gift – her virginity.