Father Kino (Richard Egan), a 17th-century Jesuit missionary, dedicated his life to helping Native Americans in the Southwest by teaching them agricultural skills as well as building missions and spreading Christianity. An explorer, astronomer and map maker, Father Kino surmounted numerous challenges as he journeyed through California, Arizona and Mexico. Ricardo Montalban, Cesar Romero and John Ireland co-star in this fact-based film.