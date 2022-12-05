Not Available

The Fauves

    César, a notorious gangster from the region of Marseille and nicknamed "Le Fauve", lives in the course of car thefts or bank robberies that his team commits in the city of Marseille. Surrounded by his henchmen, like "La Rafale" or "La Poutre", but also pretty young women under his spell, he must deal with Commissioner Bonnel, who seeks at all costs to bring him down, but also to a mole he can't find. This does not prevent him from acting like a real beast, having fun and enjoying his lifestyle where pleasure is at the center of his concerns ...

