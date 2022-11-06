The Fear of Ancestral Rites

Not Available

Eun-ji, Mal-suk, and Da-hi live in the dorms of Han-yang Hospital. A series of strange occurrences happen. In the midst of these happenings, Eun-ji surprisingly discovers in her room a necklace she gave to her old boyfriend. In the past, Eun-ji and Baek-chu, the boyfriend, loved each other. But when Baek-chu got severely burned, Eun-ji left him. Baek-chu came after Eun-ji trying to kill her. He missed a step and fell into the ocean and died. With a foreboding premonition, Eun-ji goes to the villa she and Baek-chu frequently stayed in the past. Eun-ji discovers Baek-chu there alive. Eun-ji is thrown into a fire by Baek-chu. When she is half-dead, Baek-chu pulls her out and throws himself into the fire and dies.