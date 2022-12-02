The Feathered Life of Rajasthan

Not Available

The film explores the Ghana bird sanctuary, the Ranthambhor game sanctuary and the desert regions of Bikaner and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan where a variety of birds from various parts of the world and India come. The lordly Siberian cranes fly in from Siberia after breaking their journey at Kabul. Out of the around two thousand surviving members of the species, one section spends the winter in China while another camp with their young ones for five long months at Bharatpur. Other birds in these areas include the Black Necked Stork, the Pintail, the Adjutant Stork, the Old World Spoonbill, the Egret, the White Ibis, the Darter, the Little Dabchik, the Cormorant and the Pheasant.