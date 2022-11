Not Available

A mouse fakes blindness and plays his fiddle; he returns home, where it becomes apparent he's rich. The tax collector arrives, and he pulls various levers and presses buttons to make his home look like a shack. The tax collector can't catch him. A cat sees this and tries baiting a trap with a gold coin; that fails, but a gold crown on his tooth lures the mouse in. Or does it? The mouse telling this story to his grandchildren looks oddly familiar...