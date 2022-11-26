The Female

Not Available

A Sam Wood silent South Africa romance is a love story (based on Cynthia Stocklet Story) with a sad...and then happy ending. antic love triangle melodrama, from the Cynthia Stocklet Story. Dalla (Betty Compson) is a pretty orphan who is adopted by a wealthy man. When she matures, he invites her to England (leaving her beau behind),and eventually marries her. After her husband is murdered, she is accused of the crime, because she has still been seeing her old beau Col. Valentia (Warner Baxter). After eventually being cleared of the crime Della maries her first love...Valentia.