1958

The Female Animal

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 1958

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jaded movie star Vanessa Windsor, saved from a studio accident by handsome extra Chris Farley, pursues him, and soon he's the 'caretaker' of her beach house. Vanessa's sexy, alcoholic adult daughter Penny accidentally meets Chris, who rescues her from an 'octopus' boyfriend. Before you know it, Chris is involved with both mother and daughter, and his only way out is to take a job in a Mexican picture about man-eating orchids...

Cast

Hedy LamarrVanessa Windsor
Jane PowellPenny Windsor
George NaderChris Farley
Jan SterlingLily Frayne
James GleasonTom Maloney
Mabel AlbertsonIrma Jones

