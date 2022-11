Not Available

A mysterious man, whose name is known as Yeon-woo, comes to the police station to report his wife has gone missing. Yeong-sook, the female detective, investigates the missing case along with Tae-sik. Meanwhile, Yeon-woo’s missing wife is kept in a dark room in a basement. The wicked looking kidnapper’s name is Man-sik. The horrible feeling that she might be murdered climaxes. Will Yoo-mi be murdered in the end?