Two isolated people fighting different uphill battles come together in this touching romantic drama by Amadeo Fago. Gioli (Alessandro Haber) is a puppeteer like many generations before him. He has just had to bury his mother alongside his father, near the river. While performing this sad duty, Gioli meets the ferrywoman Viola (Teresa Ann Savoy) who is trying to stop her brother from selling the family property. To assuage his loneliness Gioli has been driven to create a puppet baby that cries mechanically. Viola, however, sees Gioli as he really is and has her own answer to his puppet-child.