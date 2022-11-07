Not Available

The Festival

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Valas

Based on the circa 2nd century BCE to 2nd Century CE, Sanskrit play "Daridra-Charudatta" by the famous Indian playwright Bhasa, "Utsav" faithfully follows Bhasa's story-line. Vasantasena, a courtesan who dances at the King Palaka's court hides in Charudatta's house while running away from the amorous attentions of the king's brother-in-law. She falls in love with Charudatta, though he is married and penniless.

Cast

Shashi Kapoor
Rekha
Anuradha
Amjad Khan
Kunal Kapoor
Annu Kapoor

View Full Cast >

Images