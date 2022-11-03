The Feud Maker

When Tex is brought in to fight in a range war between the cowmen and the nesters, he meets his old outlaw boss Lassiter. He learns Lassiter is behind the feud when Lassiter asks him to join up with his gang. Tex refuses and instead sets out to stop the feud but no one will believe him that Lassiter is responsible.
|Bob Steele
|Tex Ryan aka Wind River Kid
|Marion Weldon
|Sally Harbison
|Karl Hackett
|Rand Lassiter aka Ross Landers
|Frank Ball
|Ben Harbison
|Budd Buster
|Cowlick Connors
|Lew Meehan
|Jake Slaven
