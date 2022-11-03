1938

The Feud Maker

  • Western

Release Date

April 16th, 1938

When Tex is brought in to fight in a range war between the cowmen and the nesters, he meets his old outlaw boss Lassiter. He learns Lassiter is behind the feud when Lassiter asks him to join up with his gang. Tex refuses and instead sets out to stop the feud but no one will believe him that Lassiter is responsible.

Cast

Bob SteeleTex Ryan aka Wind River Kid
Marion WeldonSally Harbison
Karl HackettRand Lassiter aka Ross Landers
Frank BallBen Harbison
Budd BusterCowlick Connors
Lew MeehanJake Slaven

