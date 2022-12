Not Available

On a lonely slanted roof, a hunched figure plays the fiddle. His soulful music finds its way into the simple homes of the people of Anatevka. But this fiddler did not always sit on the roof. Come to think of it, he didn't always have a fiddle to play either. Based on Sholem Aleichem's short story "The Fiddle", this is the story of Sholom, the boy that was destined to become the fiddler on the roof.