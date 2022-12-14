Not Available

Ben and Lydia Holland have moved into an old farm on a large plot of land in Wisconsin, hoping to escape their stressful and busy life in Chicago. Finally getting a chance to breathe, the two begin their new lives exploring passions that were previously on hold. When Ben notices mysterious figures popping up in his photographs, he attempts to unveil the dark past that surrounds their new farm. As pressure from the sheriff and harassment from the locals push Ben and Lydia to a breaking point, the couple moves dangerously closer to discovering the truth behind the apparitions in the field.