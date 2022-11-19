The Field Is White

Not Available

When things are not going well for John Taylor, he reads his journal and reflects on his missionary life and his companion Elder Alma Johnson. They try to teach people about the gospel and want to give lessons, but the people are not interested. They do teach a lady named Melissa, but does not think she can be baptized. The other missionaries try to make life bearable by having fun and living together. Finally, Melissa learns the lessons of the gospel and knows the church is true and gets baptized.