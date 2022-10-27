1980

The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 7th, 1980

Studio

Playboy Enterprises

Fu Manchu's 168th birthday celebration is dampened when a hapless flunky spills Fu's age-regressing elixir vitae. Fu sends his lackeys to round up ingredients for a new batch of elixir, starting with the Star of Leningrad diamond, nabbed from a Soviet exhibition in Washington. The FBI sends agents Capone and Williams to England to confer with Nayland Smith, an expert on Fu.

Cast

Peter SellersNayland Smith
Helen MirrenAlice Rage
David TomlinsonSir Roger Avery
Sid CaesarJoe Capone
Simon WilliamsRobert Townsend
Steve FrankenPeter Williams

