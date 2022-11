Not Available

In this exciting adventure based on the second Fu-Manchu novel, intrepid sleuths Nayland Smith and Petrie investigate a haunted house, but get more of a fright than they expected. Caught by the evil Dr Fu-Manchu, Nayland Smith faces a plague of ravenous Cantonese rats - a torture known as 'The Six Gates of Joyful Wisdom'. Will Petrie end his agony, with the razor-sharp ‘Friend’s Sword’?