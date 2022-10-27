1979

The Fifth Musketeer

  • Action
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1979

Studio

Sascha-Verleih

King Louis XIV has without his knowledge a twin brother, Philippe, but when he is told, he immediately locks up his brother in the Bastille. The king wants to increase his popularity and stages an assassination against himself where Philippe is dressed as king Louis. But Philippe manages to escape the assassination and everybody believes him to be the real king...

Cast

Sylvia KristelMaria Theresa
Ursula AndressLouise de La Vallière
Olivia de HavillandAnne d'Autriche
Ian McShaneFouquet
Cornel WildeD'Artagnan
Rex HarrisonColbert

