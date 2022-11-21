Not Available

In making this seven-channel film noir drama The Fifth Night, Yang used different lenses for each camera, but filmed everything at the same moment, creating a labyrinthine, live-feed effect. The work recalls the narrative structure of a traditional Chinese hand-scroll, while its multiple perspectives are suggestive of an M. C. Escher drawing. The synchronous scene was captured in a single take, with the work running for 10 minutes and 37 seconds, the exact length of a reel of film.