The Fig Tree

Not Available

The plot centers around Miranda, a young girl who lost her mother at a very young age. She is troubled and withdrawn, pretend plays alone for hours and is obsessed with death. She creates elaborate little cemeteries using figs and sticks, burrying dead insects or animals she comes across. Her family members relate stories and tales and slowly bring her out of her shell and help her cope better with life and death and all in between. A moving family piece that can help children deal with grief, life and death.