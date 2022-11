Not Available

Welcome to 2020, the year of hope. Who would have ever thought we'd see a day when the earth stood still? COVID19, a name that claimed the lives of millions. No one in this era will ever forget the silent attack on our nation. How did it come to this? As a nation we stood up to fight the deadly plague that crept through our country. If there's one thing that everyone could agree on. We weren't quite ready. Covid instigated the war now the fight is between us.