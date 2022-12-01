The Fight for Freedom: Major Battles of WWII

Not Available

The Fight For Freedom The Major Battles of WWII takes viewers to the front lines of the European, the Pacific and the African theatres of the deadliest conflict in human history. . Entire hours are devoted to the great battles that would define the era and the devastating final conclusion that would introduce the world to the terrible possibilities that exist with atomic weaponry. Masterfully scripted and full of authentic footage, this is a collection that must not be missed. This comprehensive 10-part series chronicles the second half of this global military conflict in a masterfully scripted presentation filled with rare and authentic archive footage produced by internationally acclaimed documentarians, Pacific Media. Featuring rare and never-before-seen footage from the most poignant battles throughout the rest of WWII including: Invasion of Sicily Battles in the South Pacific Invasion of Normandy The Battle of the Bulge Battle of Iwo Jima