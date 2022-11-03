1931

The Fighting Marshall

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

Not knowing he has just been pardoned, Tim Benton (Tim McCoy, Texas Cyclone) escapes from prison with his cellmate, Red Larkin (Matthew Betz, The Wedding March), a dangerous killer. Disguised as the town's lawman, Tim sets off for Silver City to take back money that's rightfully his and hopefully clear his name. But Red has plans of his own and wants the money for himself. Newly remastered.

Cast

Tim McCoyTim Benton
Dorothy GulliverAlice Wheeler
Mary CarrAunt Emily
Matthew BetzRed Larkin

Images