The Fighting Marshall

1931

Not knowing he has just been pardoned, Tim Benton (Tim McCoy, Texas Cyclone) escapes from prison with his cellmate, Red Larkin (Matthew Betz, The Wedding March), a dangerous killer. Disguised as the town's lawman, Tim sets off for Silver City to take back money that's rightfully his and hopefully clear his name. But Red has plans of his own and wants the money for himself. Newly remastered.