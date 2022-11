Not Available

Gregory (Piolo Pascual) bikes his way through the streets of Manila and transports film reels from one theater to another giving “extra service” to its patrons. He lives with his grandfather (Koko Trinidad) whose dementia worries Gregory, but whose stories on local movies—being friends with Rogelio dela Rosa, Carmen Rosales, Leopoldo Salcedo, and other film stars—fill him with inspiration.