The Film Crew: Giant of Marathon

'Sweaty men!' enthuses Bob Honcho. The Steve Reeves adventure film, The Giant of Marathon (1959), aka The Giant of Marathon, features lots of sweaty men. And that's as good a reason as any to give it a commentary track. Enter the Film Crew, three repairmen whose lowly employment includes providing these tracks for crummy movies. The threesome suffer through the homoerotic antics of the ancient Greeks, portrayed mainly by hairless musclemen wearing what look like gleaming white diapers. They mock the token temptress for looking like the Joker and the token female lead for seeming uninterested in her leading man. But they can't blame her. With a suitor who asks his comrades for baby wipes (at least in their version), she's probably better off without him.