The Film Critic

Tellez is a strict and prestigious film critic, totally weary of Hollywood romantic comedies and certain that the best of the seventh art died long time ago. Maybe because of its work, suffers from what he calls the ‘maladie du cinema’: He sees the world like if it was a big movie that, in addition, he cannot keep from criticizing. While searching for his new apartment, he unexpectedly meets Sofia, a young and attractive woman that has very little to do with his good taste. ‘Elemental, constructed on a basis of cliches’ he would describe her. Movements of random bring them together over and over again, in strangely idyllic situations. Tellez attempts to escape from a staging that he loathes, but suspects that the movie genre that he hates the most is taking its revenge.