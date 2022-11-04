1932

The Film Parade

  • History
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1932

Studio

Alliance Films

Pioneer filmmaker J. Stuart Blackton was intrigued by the idea of a film about the history of the movies as early as 1915. He finally released a 52-minute feature called The Film Parade that was shown in New York and favorably reviewed by "Variety" in 1933. He continued tinkering with the film for the rest of the decade, and later filmmakers and distributors used Blackton's footage for stock or to produce their own variously titled and truncated versions. -UCLA Film & Television Archive

Cast

Kent StevensonNarrator
Charles ChaplinHimself (film clip from 'The Champion' (1915)) (archive footage) (as Charlie Chaplin)
Marlene DietrichHerself (film clip from 'Der Blaue Engel") (archive footage)
Tom MixHimself (film clip from 'The Stagecoach' Guard (1915)) (archive footage)
Gilbert M. AndersonHimself, film clip (archive footage) (uncredited)
Theda BaraHerself, film clip (archive footage) (uncredited)

